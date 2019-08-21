|
MURPHY - Richard, Sr. age 88, of Brockton MA, formerly of Riverhead, NY and Sanibel Island, FL, died Thursday, August 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gail (nee McLoughlin). Born in Manhattan and raised and educated in Elmont, NY, he was the son of the late William and Anna (nee Hughes). Richard served with the Marines during the Korean Conflict. He had been employed as an electrical Engineer for 20 years by Con Edison and retired after 25 years from the City of New York Board of Education. Loving father of Robert Murphy of Long Beach, NY, Barbara Murphy of Brockton, Donna Jones and her husband Dean also of Brockton, the late Richard Murphy Jr., Suzanne Savino and her husband Mark, Barbara Amoruso and her husband Paul and Jayme Hubbs and her husband Jamie all of Huntington, NY. Dear grandfather of Emily and Brian Jones, Abigail Murphy, Nikolai, Stefan and Mimi Mazut, Olivia, Julia, Elle and Ben Amarouso and Lily Hubbs. Fond brother of William Murphy, Jr. of Northport, NY and his late sister Margaret Silveri. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Avenue, Northport, Friday, 5:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 12:15 PM at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, NY. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 21, 2019