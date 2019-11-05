|
SACCO - Richard N., 73, of St.James, NY suddenly on November 1, 2019. Retired teacher of The Sachem School District. Motorcycle, car & boating enthusiast. Beloved husband of Dr. Monica DeSchryver. Loving brother of Linda (Dennis C.) Collins & the late Albert (Melissa) Sacco. Cherished uncle to Adam (Andrea) Sacco, Haley (Kyle) Penny, and Jessica (Scott) Rodriguez. Caring step-father of Jackie Gandrey & Daniel DeSchryver. Adored brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to so many. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787, Wednesday 7-9 PM & Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM.Funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The .
