NOLAN - Richard T. (Dick) died in Port Jefferson, NY on April 13, 2019. Predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Nolan (nee Gallagher). Survived by his seven children: Liam (Cheri); Maureen (Robert); Mark (Kris); Monica; Barbara (George); Andrew (Allison) and Richard Jr.; Eleven grandchildren: Alexandra Butera (Greg), Daniel, Emma, Taylore, Eli (Allison), Nick, Tim, Rob, Katie, Matthew and Ryan, and two great-grandchildren Sean Patrick and Henry Francis Butera. Dick was born and raised in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of St. Francis Prep (1949); St. Francis College (1955) and St. John's University School of Law (1958). Interrupting his college years, he served in the United States Army as an enlisted soldier during the Korean War as an aviation engineer and later earned a Commission in the active reserve as a Second Lieutenant. In Law School, Dick served as Student Editor of the St. Thomas More Institute, publisher of the St. John's Law Review and the Catholic Lawyer. A parishioner of Infant Jesus RC Church since 1968, he had served as Trustee, Parish Council President, Mass Team Captain, Lector and member of the St. Joseph of Arimathea Society. Dick and Barbara (post-humously) were the recipients of the Saint Agnes Medal of Service from the Diocese of Rockville Centre in 2013. A member and past president of the Port Jefferson Rotary Club for over 50 years, he also held memberships in the Catholic War Veterans, Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York, New York State Association of Fire Chiefs, Firemen's Association of the State of NY, National Fire Protection Association, National Volunteer Firefighters Council and Government Finance Officers Association. He served as Counsel to the Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York, from 1987-1992; was Counsel to the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town Fire District Associations, as well as numerous fire districts until his retirement in December, 2013. Viewing Monday April 15, 7-9 pm and Tuesday April 16, 2-4 pm; 7-9 pm at Bryant Funeral Home, 411 Old Town Rd, East Setauket, NY. Funeral Mass at Infant Jesus Church, Main St., Port Jefferson, NY Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 am; burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, with Military Honors. Published in Newsday from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary