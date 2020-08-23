MCGRATH - Richard Paul was born in 1948 and raised in Rockville Centre, NY. At the age of 15, Rick's father bought Rick his first banjo, a 5-string Vega from Manny's in NYC, NY. Rick was a musician's musician. Rick taught himself to play Bluegrass Banjo and at the same time met his true love, Joanne. Rick earned a B.A. from St. John's University in Queens, NY. In 1979, Rick moved to Albuquerque, NM where he had gigs playing his pedal steel guitar at honkytonks, roadside bars, clubs and casinos. Rick recorded with many Country, Bluegrass and Spanish musicians. Joanne and Rick reunited after 35 years and Joanne joined Rick in NM where they married. Rick received a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in 2010. He continued to play pedal steel guitar as a professional musician until Jan 2015. Rick and Joanne moved to Ventura, CA in May 2015. Rick passed away on August 3rd. Rick is survived by his first love, Joanne, his daughter, Laura McGrath Forbes, twin granddaughters, step daughters, Cagney and Britta Duffy, brothers John (Karen), Tim (Reidun), nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia McGrath, sisters MaryGay McGrath and Terry Winfield.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store