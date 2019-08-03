|
RICHARD J. PIKUL Nov. 23, 1947 - Aug. 3, 2017 2nd Anniversary In Heaven The pain of losing you just seems to linger still, and since you left us two years ago there is a space no one can fill. Nothing's quite the same since the day you left our side, but everytime we think of you, our hearts are filled with pride. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. Miss and love you beyond words. Your Loving Family Janice, Tricia, Suzanne, Richard & Katie and your grandchildren
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019