POLLIO - Richard Emil of Rockville Centre, N.Y. on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Doherty). Loving father of Richard Jr. (Brigitte), Joanna Onorato (Tony), Gregory (Nancy) and Lucy Cavanaugh (Jim). Cherished grandfather of Ava, Amelia, Bianca, Ryan, Shea, Kelsey, Kenny, and Emil. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Tuesday 7-9pm, & Wednesday 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Private Cremation to follow. www.mackenrnortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019