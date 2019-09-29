Newsday Notices
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Reposing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Reposing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Rockville Centre, NY
Richard Pollio Notice
POLLIO - Richard Emil of Rockville Centre, N.Y. on September 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Doherty). Loving father of Richard Jr. (Brigitte), Joanna Onorato (Tony), Gregory (Nancy) and Lucy Cavanaugh (Jim). Cherished grandfather of Ava, Amelia, Bianca, Ryan, Shea, Kelsey, Kenny, and Emil. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Ave. Tuesday 7-9pm, & Wednesday 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre, N.Y. Private Cremation to follow. www.mackenrnortuary.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 29, 2019
