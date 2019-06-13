PORDON - Richard J.P. of Northport, U.S.A.F. Veteran in his 88th year, on May 28, 2019. Beloved and cherished husband of the late Wilma and beloved and cherished father of Simone (Richard) Monahan, Richard (Mark) Pordon and Gabrielle (Robert) Glick. Adoring grandfather to his beloved "Peeps" Sachiko (Adam) Becker, Abigail, Samuel, and Emily Glick, Leo and Stella Becker. Loving brother-in-law to Bunny Fasaro. Beloved "Uncle Dick-Shark" to Jody (Doug), Kerry (Joan), Randy (Tom), Jacalyn, April, Logan, and the late Darien. Dear cousin of Carole, Gerrie, Kevin and their Arizona families. Loved by his cher-ished dog Missy. He was predeceased by his parents, Ophelia and Peter Pordon. Tough (oh yeah), hardworking, kind and caring, he would go out of his way to help anyone in need although he hated to accept help himself. A stalwart steward of our beautiful planet earth and especially his favorite fishing waters - the Great South Bay. The last week of his life, he fought to return "home" - against the odds, he did. Our heartfelt and deepest thanks to his kind and caring staff and friends of Unit 1-B at the Long Island State Veterans' Home at Stony Brook. They were rooting for him all the way! He will for-ever remain our "Boomer" and will be so greatly missed. Published in Newsday on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary