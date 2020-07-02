RINGKAMP - Richard R. (Dick) at age 87 of East Meadow, passed away June 29th. Beloved husband of Pat (Harrington) for 65 years. Loving father of Nancy Bowen (Stephen), Juliette, Richard F. (Christina). Served in U.S. Navy 1952-1956 + 2 years in reserve. Retired from Verizon in 1994. Enjoyed singing as a member of the Huntington Men's chorus, enjoyed entertaining and sharing his wonderful voice. Burial will be at Holy Rood Cemetery, service will be private. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date, when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richards memory to Make-A-Wish Ma/R1 Boston, Ma 02110 or Boston@massriwish.org







