|
|
RENNIE - Richard M., 68, of East Meadow, NY, died on March 26, 2020. PGA member. St. Leo College alumni. Loving father of Alexa and Robert Rennie. Cherished brother of Linda Rennie, Laura Healey (Edward), Gloria Mormando (Frank). Adored uncle of Nicholas Mormando (Erin) and Joey Mormando. Caring great uncle of Madeline and McKinley Mormando. A private family funeral was held on March 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the future. Please email: [email protected] to be added to list for updates on future service.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020