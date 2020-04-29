Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rennie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Rennie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Rennie Notice
RENNIE - Richard M., 68, of East Meadow, NY, died on March 26, 2020. PGA member. St. Leo College alumni. Loving father of Alexa and Robert Rennie. Cherished brother of Linda Rennie, Laura Healey (Edward), Gloria Mormando (Frank). Adored uncle of Nicholas Mormando (Erin) and Joey Mormando. Caring great uncle of Madeline and McKinley Mormando. A private family funeral was held on March 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held in the future. Please email: [email protected] to be added to list for updates on future service.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -