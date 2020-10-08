1/
Richard Rivera
RIVERA - Richard Peter , at 90 years of age, of Holtsville, NY, on October 6, 2020. Richard was a Truck Driver for the Silfen-Berman Paper Co. in Farmingdale, NY. Beloved husband of 67 years to Josephine (nee Benanti). Loving father of Gina (& Webster) Morris and Jody (& Paul) Maddock. Dearest brother of Ramona. Cherished grandfather of Justin, Georgina, Holly & Kristen, and great grandfather of Maeve. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. (500 North Ocean Avenue; Patchogue, NY). Family to receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM with Religious Services at 4:00 PM. Cremation will be held privately.



Published in Newsday from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
OCT
10
Service
04:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Funeral services provided by
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
