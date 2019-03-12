Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
SCHUBER - Richard "Roy" longtime resident of Lake Grove, NY passed away March 10, 2019 at the age of 80, after a long fight with COPD. He now rests peacefully with the blessing of his family. Beloved husband to Arlene for 60 years. Loving father to Debra, Cathy and Tracey. Poppy to 10 grandchildren and blessed by the birth of his great grandson Thomas. Roy served his country as a Gunners man in the U.S. Navy until 1959. After 35 years of dedicated work, he retired from Ward Baking Co and Drakes Bakery. He and his wife enjoyed traveling with lifelong friends and their camping club, The Long Island Winnie Tascas. His love for his family and dogs was like no other. Roy's jokes (not always approved by his wife) brought joy and humor to all that were lucky enough to meet him. He has fought many years to make it for each of his loved ones milestones and left his family with the beautiful memories that will never be forgotten. Though he finally rests peacefully his spirit will live on... Memorial Visitation Moloney's Lake Funeral Home, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Service Thursday 11AM. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019
