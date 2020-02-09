|
SCHULTZ - Richard J. of Glen Cove on Feb. 7, 2020. Proud Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Judith (Sam) Maruca, Richard (Preston) Ridge, David (Dale), Christine (Phil) Keil, Peter (Kathy), James (Vicky) and the late Jean Marie. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Stephanie, Jason, Joseph, David, Katie, Peter, Jr., Christopher, Riley, Cooper, And great-grandfather of Victoria, Landon, and Jackson. Loving companion of Madeline. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Monday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 am at St. Patrick's RC Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery Farmingdale, NY
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020