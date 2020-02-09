Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
Glen Cove, NY
View Map
Richard Schultz Notice
SCHULTZ - Richard J. of Glen Cove on Feb. 7, 2020. Proud Navy Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Loving father of Judith (Sam) Maruca, Richard (Preston) Ridge, David (Dale), Christine (Phil) Keil, Peter (Kathy), James (Vicky) and the late Jean Marie. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Stephanie, Jason, Joseph, David, Katie, Peter, Jr., Christopher, Riley, Cooper, And great-grandfather of Victoria, Landon, and Jackson. Loving companion of Madeline. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd. Hicksville on Monday 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 am at St. Patrick's RC Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery Farmingdale, NY
Published in Newsday on Feb. 9, 2020
