SEMPOWICH- Richard J., MD, 89, of Huntington, on March 30, 2019. Former Chief of Anesthesia at Huntington Hospital. Dedicated Physician for over 4 decades. Lifetime member of The Peconic River Sportsman's Club. Private Pilot as well as obtaining a Commercial Pilot's license. Accomplished pianist, marksman and was also an Amateur radio operator. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Linda Raganella (Ronald), Richard (Dianne), Alicia Swallow (The late Craige), Stephen (Tracy) and Susan (Elwood). Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 3. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768 in Richard's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019