Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sempowich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Sempowich

Notice Condolences Flowers

Richard Sempowich Notice
SEMPOWICH- Richard J., MD, 89, of Huntington, on March 30, 2019. Former Chief of Anesthesia at Huntington Hospital. Dedicated Physician for over 4 decades. Lifetime member of The Peconic River Sportsman's Club. Private Pilot as well as obtaining a Commercial Pilot's license. Accomplished pianist, marksman and was also an Amateur radio operator. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Linda Raganella (Ronald), Richard (Dianne), Alicia Swallow (The late Craige), Stephen (Tracy) and Susan (Elwood). Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 3. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:45 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to: VNS Hospice of Suffolk, 505 Main St., Northport, NY 11768 in Richard's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now