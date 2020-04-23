|
SUZUKI - Richard 78, of Sayville, Long Island, died April 19, 2020 of COVID-19. Beloved husband of Linda. Loving father of Richard Jr., and Peter, stepfather of Robert Williams III, Jennifer Karpoich, and Michael Williams. Grand-father of eleven and great-grandfather of three. Richard was a retired sergeant of NYC Transit Police, and a proud US Army Veteran. Services will be private, with a larger Celebration of Life at a later date. If you wish to remember Richard with a gift, please consider making a donation to the Long Island State Veteran's Home in Stony Brook, New York. Arrangements were entrusted to Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Bohemia, New York.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020