FANNING - Richard T. on Apr. 30, 2020, age 87, of Glen Cove, NY. Beloved husband of Edith. Loving father of Richard (Rose Ellen), Thomas (Michele), and Patrick (Renee). Cherished grandfather of Richard Jr. (Simi), Christopher (Holly), Christine Weeks (Bradley), Heather Geyer (Thomas), Thomas Jr. (Alyssa), Michael (Meghan), Samantha, and Danielle. Proud great-grandfather of Skylar, Mason, Thomas, Ryan, Matthew and Braeden. Dear brother of Guy and the late Corrinne, Eugene, Elaine, and Malcolm. As Richard was a proud US Navy Veteran in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amvets Post 21, 32 Marion Street, Oyster Bay, NY 11771. Or St. Francis Hospital Foundation, 100 Port Washington Blvd., Roslyn, NY 11576 Attention: Development Office. In light of the current circumstances the immediate Funeral Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020