Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church
Centerport, NY
Richard Tartaglia Notice
TARTAGLIA - Richard of Centerport, NY, on April 14, 2019, 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Thomas (Suzanne), Debra Caporusso (Philip), Joanne Brieva (Art) and the late Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of Olivia & Jack Tartaglia, Philip & Richard Caporusso and Nicole & Frank Brieva. Dear brother of Robert (Barbara) and brother in-law of Jane Berman (Andy), also loved by his niece and nephews. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, Monday (today), 7-9 pm and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, Burial to follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, NY. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019
