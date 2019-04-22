|
|
TARTAGLIA - Richard of Centerport, NY, on April 14, 2019, 80 years of age. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father of Thomas (Suzanne), Debra Caporusso (Philip), Joanne Brieva (Art) and the late Elizabeth. Cherished grandfather of Olivia & Jack Tartaglia, Philip & Richard Caporusso and Nicole & Frank Brieva. Dear brother of Robert (Barbara) and brother in-law of Jane Berman (Andy), also loved by his niece and nephews. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, Monday (today), 7-9 pm and Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Centerport, Burial to follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, NY. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019