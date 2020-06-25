Richard V. Edman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDMAN - Richard V., 75, of Gilbertsville, husband of Ellen C. (Brennan) Edman, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in East Norriton. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Carl and Mildred (Jacobson) Edman. Richard worked for the USPS for 30 plus years in East Rockaway, NY as a mailman, retiring in the late 1990s. In his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and loved going on tourist train rides. Surviving with his wife of 26 years is sister Charlene Hess of NY; brother John Edman of NY; and nieces Karla Wright, wife of Michael and Jennifer Howlett, wife of David. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Carl Edman Jr. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 12:30PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved