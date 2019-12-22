|
TURCHIANO - Richard V. of Garden City and Wading River, NY, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born May 20, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Richard and Antionette (nee Ficarella) Turchiano. After graduating from James Madison High School in 1950, Richard joined the United States Army and served in combat during the Korean Conflict as Section Chief for Fire Direction in the 63rd Field Artillery Battalion 24th Division. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sargent. Upon discharge from the service, he returned to the family business, Richards Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc., which was started in the 1930's by his grandfather. Richard and his brother, Joe established the foundation for this 4th generation Master Plumber and Engineering Firm, currently led by his son, Richard and nephew, Joseph. After more than 80 years, the firm still remains a pillar in the industry. Richard was actively involved in multiple executive positions within the New York City plumbing and mechanical contracting industry. He was highly respected for his integrity and professionalism. On a personal level, Richard, a man of may talents, could draw, paint, sculpt, design and fix or build everything. He was also an avid runner, having completed several marathons. Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Anna (nee Tufariello), predeceased by his daughter Antoinette, survived by his son Richard (Deborah), daughter, Michele Nicholas (Brian), his 5 grandchildren, Michael, Brian and Antoinette Nicholas and Caprice and Anjali Turchiano. He is also survived by his brother, Joe (Evelyn), sister Justine (predeceased by husband, Eugene), brother Bernard (Jane) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home on December 9, 2019 followed by a Mass of Rememberance, celebrated on December 10, 2019, at the Church of St. Joseph in Garden City, New York. Following Mass, a service with military honors was held at Calverton National Cemetery, where he is to be interred and laid to rest with fellow veterans.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019