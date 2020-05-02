Home

Richard Wallace Hawkins

Richard Wallace Hawkins Notice
HAWKINS - Richard Wallace Nov 8, 1943 - Apr 29, 2020 Passed from cancer in Hospice care. Survived by brother Robert. Richard, known as Ricky was a graduate of Huntington High School, and received a full football scholarship to Baylor University in TX. He was an outstanding athlete in hockey, surfing and softball. He was a member of Halesite Fire Department and a great animal lover. Fishing was his passion. He was one of the best East End Bass fisherman.Ricky supported the s. His family would like to thank all of his caretakers for their loving care. The burial will be at Huntington Rural Cemetery, New York Avenue, Huntington, Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1pm.s
Published in Newsday on May 2, 2020
