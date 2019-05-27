Home

Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Richard Ward Notice
WARD - Richard A. of Syosset, N.Y. on May 24, 2019. A retired Captain from NYPD. Beloved husband of Agnes (nee O'Reilly). Loving father of Mary, Richard, Douglas, and Gwendolyn (Todd) Farishian. Devoted grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Raymond. Repsoing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset, N.Y. Visiting Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor R.C. Church, 205 Jackson Avenue, Syosset, followed by Entombment at St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2019
