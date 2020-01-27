Home

Richard Webster

Richard Webster Notice
WEBSTER - Richard C. , 67, of Long Beach, New York, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and two sons. Richard was born on Saturday, May 3, 1952, in Brooklyn, New York to Charles and Anne (Bernich) Webster. Richard is survived by his mother Anne (Webster) Cox, Beloved wife Jane (Boylan), sons Christopher (Catherine) and Nicholas, brothers Marck (Maureen) and Charles (Iris), and grandfather of Jack Christopher and Noah Robert. A memorial mass will be held on, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, please send donation in Richards name to: LBPB (Long Beach Polar Bears) 560 W. Broadway, Apt. 6H, Long Beach, New York, 11561.
Published in Newsday from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
