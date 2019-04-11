|
ZAMMILLO - Richard F, 61, on April 9, 2019. Beloved son of John and the late Faye. Loving brother of John (Michele) and Ralph. Cherished uncle of Christopher (Cheryl) and John (Elizabeth). Fond great uncle of six nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Friday from 2:00-4:30 & 7:00-9:30 pm. Mass of Christian burial at St. Matthew RC Church on Saturday at 11:45 am. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. boyd-caratozzolofuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019