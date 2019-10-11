Home

ZINKIEWICZ- Richard R., 84, of Fort Salonga passed away on October 9, 2019. Richard was the loving husband of Theresa. They shared 62 years of marriage creating a beautiful family together as parents to Richard, Barbara, Maryann and Nancy. Grandfather to nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Richard was a retired NYPD police officer, but his most cherished accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his brothers Robert and Ray. Visitation will be today (Friday) 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 p.m. at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:30 am at Christ the King R.C. Church, Commack. Interment at Northport Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Catholic Home Care, 110 Bi County Blvd. Suite 114,Farmingdale NY 11735 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
