ZWYCEWICZ - Richard (Red) Joseph, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. Rich was a native of Brooklyn and a graduate of Adelphi University. He spent his career with The Port Authority of NY & NJ, retiring in 1996 as Chief Maintenance Supervisor for the high tension power system at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Rich was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Stella (Rejzer), brother Leonard "Lenny" and son Kevin. Those left to cherish his memories include his sister Janet, beloved children Diane, Richard (Annemarie), Karen and Susan, devoted grandchildren Trevor, Grant, Jared, Carson, Gavin, Emma and Austin, and former wife and mother of his children, Carole. Also surviving is his best friend and love of his life Cecilia and her family and many dear cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org-donate- Private arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Arrowhead Funeral Center (heritagefuneralchaples.com) A memorial service on Long Island, New York will be celebrated at a later date. Published in Newsday on May 11, 2019