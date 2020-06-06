LORING - Richmond of North Babylon passed away on May 21, 2020 at age 56. Loving son of Marie and the late Richard. Cherished brother of Donna (Ed Blyskal). Dear nephew and cousin. Loyal friend and coworker. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. We love you and you will be greatly missed by all. God Bless. Arrangements entrusted to: Boyd-Caratozzola Funeral Home Deer Park, NY. www.boyd-caratozzolafuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 6, 2020.