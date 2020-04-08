Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rievan Slavkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rievan W. Slavkin


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rievan W. Slavkin Notice
SLAVKIN - Rabbi Rievan W., 85, of Smithtown, NY, passed away on April 6, 2020 from complications due to the Coronavirus. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 31, 1935 to Isadore and Katie Weiner Slavkin. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh followed by rabbinical school at the Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, OH, and Rievan earned a Master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling from Hofstra University in 1987. Rievan was married to his wife, Rosalie Specter, for 60 years. Rievan served the congregation of Sinai Reform Temple in Bay Shore until his retirement in 2001. For several more years, he continued to teach Holocaust Studies at the Brentwood Campus at Suffolk Community College. Rabbi Slavkin worked tirelessly to make Jewish education relevant for his students and create an open dialogue with the interfaith communities and its clergies. He is survived by two children, Susan (Christopher) and Deborah (Jonathan) and three beloved grandchildren: Michael, Julie, and Jeremy. He was also brother to the late Sylvia Slavkin Clateman and the late Dr. Marvin Slavkin (Diane). Private family services were held on April 7th at Mount Golda Cemetery. Memorial donations may be mailed to the American Jewish Archives, 3101 Clifton Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45220 or online at donate.huc.edu; please note The American Jewish Archives in the "Comments" field.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rievan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -