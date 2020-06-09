Rigoberto Abad
ABAD - Rigoberto "Ricky", of Bay Shore, NY on June 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Ricky was a longtime engineer for L3 Communications, as well as a devout parishioner at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Islip. He is survived by his beloved wife Kitt, his daughter Julia Faustina-Abad, his brother Luis, and two sisters, Elisa and Josefa. He is predeceased by his son Englebert "Tony" Abad, brother Eniercio, and sister Laura. Cremation will be private. A memorial service at St. Mark's will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY 11751, would be appreciated. Arrangements en- trusted to the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
172 Main Street
Islip, NY 11751
(631) 581-5085
