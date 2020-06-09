ABAD - Rigoberto "Ricky", of Bay Shore, NY on June 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Ricky was a longtime engineer for L3 Communications, as well as a devout parishioner at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Islip. He is survived by his beloved wife Kitt, his daughter Julia Faustina-Abad, his brother Luis, and two sisters, Elisa and Josefa. He is predeceased by his son Englebert "Tony" Abad, brother Eniercio, and sister Laura. Cremation will be private. A memorial service at St. Mark's will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 754 Montauk Highway, Islip, NY 11751, would be appreciated. Arrangements en- trusted to the Overton Funeral Home in Islip. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 9, 2020.