BLOMBACK - Rita Irene, of Dix Hills on January 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Fritz. Dear mother of Karl (Debra), Kurt (Linda) and Kris (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of Karl Jr., Kayla, Ryan, Nathan, Samantha, Halle and great-grandmother of Ryker. Visitation will be Tuesday 9 - 11 am at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rita's memory to , 1324 Motor Parkway, Islandia NY, 11749 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 6, 2020