Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Blomback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Blomback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Blomback Notice
BLOMBACK - Rita Irene, of Dix Hills on January 3, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Fritz. Dear mother of Karl (Debra), Kurt (Linda) and Kris (Jennifer). Dear grandmother of Karl Jr., Kayla, Ryan, Nathan, Samantha, Halle and great-grandmother of Ryker. Visitation will be Tuesday 9 - 11 am at the Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rita's memory to , 1324 Motor Parkway, Islandia NY, 11749 www.BFHLI.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -