CARROLL - Rita of Long Beach, NY was given to us on April 24, 1932 and returned to the Lord on October 5, 2020 at 88 years of age with her family at her side. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy, five children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rita was a devoted mother, sister, & friend. She leaves us with beautiful memories. She is interred at St. Charles Cemetery.







