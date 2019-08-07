|
|
MARCUS - Rita G., 94, of Bay Harbor Islands, FL, formerly of Baldwin, NY passed away on August 5, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Samuel Gelfant. Beloved wife of the late Norman M. Marcus. Loving sister of Vivian C. Feldstein (the late Dr. Jerome W. Feldstein) of Stony Brook, NY. Dearest mother to the late Jane E. Marcus (Lewis Mermelstein) of Menlo Park, CA and JoAnne Cagen (the late Lewis) of Freeport, NY. Proud grandmother to Marcus Mer-melstein (Jenn) and Molly Mermelstein.Great-grand-mother to Jonah Julian. Respected and devoted aunt, cousin and friend. A chapel service will be held at Star of David Chapel, 1236 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, NY 11704 on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Mount Ararat Cemetery. Please visit: www.jewish- funeral-home.com for further information.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 7, 2019