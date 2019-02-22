|
GEYER - Rita M., peacefully at home on February 20, 2019, age 96, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved aunt of Rita S. Hirsch-field (Robert), and Gregory S. Smith (Jean). Devoted sister of the late Mary E. Smith, William Geyer and George Geyer. Loving grandaunt of Jeanne Kingsley (Harold), Christen Nyarady (Kevin), Michael Hirschfield (Christina), Kathryn Vesce (Ryan), Daniel Smith, and Alexander Smith (Kate). Cherished great aunt of Cannon Kingsley, Austin Kingsley, William Hirschfield, Ava Vesce, Alexander Hirschfield, Maylin Vesce, Blakely and Andrew Nyarady, Derek Nyarady, Charles Vesce, Kathryn Hirschfield, and Julia Hirschfield. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Dominic RC Chapel, Oyster Bay, NY Monday 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. Donations in her memory can be made to the Locust Valley Garden Club, P.O. Box 594, Locust Valley, New York 11560. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2019