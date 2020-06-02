HINES - Rita D. (nee Bobersky) of Hauppauge, NY, formerly of North Bellmore, NY passed away on May 4, 2020 of natural causes in her 93th year. Survived by her daughter, Kathryn Borowski (Paul); sons, David (Patricia); Edward (Sheila); Richard (Rene) and Steven (Kimberly); grand-children, Amanda Rose, Jessica (Kenneth), Holly, Caroline and Patrick; brothers, William Bobersky and Edward Judice. She is predeceased by her husband, David, grandson, Cassidy and brother, Frank. Funeral arrangements were private and managed by Branch Funeral Home. Interment was at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Flushing, NY.







