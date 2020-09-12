BIAMONTE- Rita Joan Gallo of Chattanooga, TN originally from LI, NY on September 8, 2020 in her 93rd year. Rita was predeceased by Frank, her loving husband of 53 years. Survived by her daughters Mary Ann Ashley (Donnie) of Hixson, Tennessee and Andrea Day (William) of Sun City, Arizona; Granddaughters Phyllis Silverio (Michael) of Atlanta, Georgia and Joyce Striano-Day (Natalee) of San Raphael, California; Great- grandchildren Mia and Sophia Silverio and Evan and Paige Day. Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, 523 Rte. 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 11 AM Infant Jesus R.C. Church Port Jefferson, NY. Interment following Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Visiting Sunday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Rita's name to Welcome Friends Soup Kitchen, PO Box 88, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776. www.moloneyfh.com