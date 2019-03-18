|
|
LONGWORTH - Rita Shortell of Glen Cove, NY on March 14, 2019 at Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Daniel, Peter (Linda), John, James (Lynn), Mary Ellen (Gary) Pecorelli, Rose Ann (Michael) Telese, Paul and the late Anthony. Proud grandmother of 9. Cherished great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of William Pattison, the late Betty May, Rosalie MacDonald and George Pattison. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Wed from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church on Thurs 10am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019