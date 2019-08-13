|
|
MAZZA - Rita Ann nee Driscoll, of East Islip, LI on August 11, 2019 at 89 years of age. Beloved wife of Alfred T. Mazza. Devoted mother of William J. (Shawn McCormack) Mazza, Kathleen (Robert) McDonough, Michael T. (Kathleen) Mazza, Alfred T. (Kathleen) Mazza, Stephen G. (Lori) Mazza. James M. Mazza, and the late Peter G. Mazza. Cherished grandmother of Juliann (Raymond), Christopher, John (Marissa), Matthew, Kimberly (Charles) and the late Lauren Ann and great grandmother of soon to be Baby Long. Loving sister of Leonard P. (Helen) Levenson. Longtime member of the St. Mary's R.C. Church Parish Community as an Eucharistic Minister and facilitator of prayer support group for gays, lesbians and their parents for over 25 years. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Friday 9:45AM, at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, LI. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Rita's loving memory to the Kellie Duggan Foundation, 7 Cornfield Lane, Guilford, CT 06437 or St. Mary's Parish Social Ministry, 2 Harrison Avenue, East Islip, NY 11730. Visitation Wednesday 7:00PM until 9:30PM and Thursday 2:00PM until 4:30PM and 7:00PM until 9:30PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 13, 2019