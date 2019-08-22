Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Farmingdale, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Napoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Napoli

Add a Memory
Rita Napoli Notice
NAPOLI - Rita of Wantagh, NY on August 21, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Carolyn Trotta and her husband Gerard. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Samantha. Adored sister of Mary, Paulie, Frida, Anthony, Beatrice, Fanny, Sina, and Giacomina. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now