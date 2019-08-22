|
NAPOLI - Rita of Wantagh, NY on August 21, 2019 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Carolyn Trotta and her husband Gerard. Cherished grandmother of Brian and Samantha. Adored sister of Mary, Paulie, Frida, Anthony, Beatrice, Fanny, Sina, and Giacomina. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019