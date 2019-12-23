Newsday Notices
|
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
St. James Catholic Church
80 Hicksville Road
Seaford, NY
View Map
Resources
Rita Perota Notice
PEROTA - Rita L., 86, born in The Bronx, and later lived in Wantagh since 1962 passed away on December 21, 2019. Rita worked at Massapequa General Hospital for 27 years. Preceded in death by her devoted and patient husband James. Rita is survived by her three sons, James Jr., Christopher (Debbie) and Stephen (Cynthia). Grandmother of Stephanie, Christina, Jacqueline and Thomas. Great-grandmother of Gavin, Abigail and Liam. In accordance with Rita's wishes, the family will receive relatives and friends at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 603 Wantagh Avenue, Wantagh, NY on Friday December 27, 2019, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm. A funeral mass will be held the following morning at 10:15 am at St. James Catholic Church, 80 Hicksville Road, Seaford, NY. Entombment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale, NY. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 23, 2019
