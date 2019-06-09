Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
E. Rockaway, NY
View Map
PIPIA - Rita of North Woodmere on June 7, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of 57 years to Charles. Loving mother of Rosalie Faratro (Lorenzo), Joseph, and AnnMarie Caruso (Giuseppe). Devoted grandmother of Tommasina, Giuseppe, Scott, Taylor, Caterina (Matthew), Erasmo, and Rita. Dear sister. Her family will be receiving friends Monday 2-4 pm & 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45 am at Saint Raymond RC Church, E. Rockaway.
Published in Newsday on June 9, 2019
