Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Rita (Wolfarth) Rammelkamp-McKenna

Rita (Wolfarth) Rammelkamp-McKenna Notice
RAMMELKAMP-MCKENNA (WOLFARTH) - Rita of Patchogue and formerly of Whitestone passed on April 16, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of Thomas, predeceased by son Richard, survived by sons Daniel and Thomas, also survived by sister Joyce. Predeceased by husband Charles McKenna; also survived by 21 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Rita leaves behind a legacy of faith and love for her family. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery after she was blessed. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 6, 2020
