|
|
CASSIERE - Rita Rose (nee Fata) on May 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Adele (Nick) Sampogna, Kathy Gallagher, Elizabeth (Joe) Karczewski, Carolyn (Paul) Karczewski, Louis (Genie), Joey (Laura), Rita, Thomas, Anthony (Arlin), Luke (Laura), Maria (John) Balsamo, Jennifer (Gary) Darzano, the late Bert, and the late Christopher and his late wife Renee. Loving grandmother of 25 grandchildren, and 15 great-granchildren. Dear sister of the late George, Godfrey, Emile, Serafina (Salvatore), and Carolyn (Tony). Mass of Christian Burial Church of St Anne, Garden City NY Thursday Morning 11:15 am, Interment St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale NY. Visitors may call Tuesday 7pm-9pm & Wednesday 2pm-5pm & 7pm-9pm at Park Funeral Chapels 2175 Jericho Turnpike Garden City Park NY 11040
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2019