Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick RC Church
Rita Shortell Notice
LONGWORTH - Rita Shortell of Glen Cove, NY on March 14, 2019 at Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Loving mother of Daniel, Peter (Linda), John, James (Lynn), Mary Ellen (Gary) Pecorelli, Rose Ann (Michael) Telese, Paul and the late Anthony. Proud grandmother of 9. Cherished great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of William Pattison, the late Betty May, Rosalie MacDonald and George Pattison. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove on Wed from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church on Thurs 10am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.dodgethomas.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 18, 2019
