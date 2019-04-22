WIENCKO - Rita nee Taylor, of Bellmore, NY. Truly and deeply adored by her late hus- band, Stanley. Devoted mother to her children, Margaret, Patricia, Kathleen, Stan, and Pauline. Cherished by her sons-in-law Vincent Bonelli, Ed Maurin, Pierce Keane, and Doug Sinski. Beloved Nana to Nicole, Eddie, Michael, Pierce, Joseph, Calianne, Dougie, Danny, and Linda. Predeceased by her gentle and kind twin, Agnes McLoughlin and sib-lings May Nesdale, Kathleen McCabe, Eddie Taylor, Rosaline (Odie) Miney, and Billy Taylor. Survived by her loving brothers John and Joe Taylor and sisters-in-law, Elsie, June, and Margaret. 'Auntie Rita' will be missed by her many nieces and nephews here and in Ireland. Daughter of Willy and Maggie Taylor, she was born in County Leitrim, Mohill, Eslin Bridge, Currycramp. A long time resident of Valley Stream and Bellmore. Rita welcomed one and all into her home where there was always an extra place at the table. A tireless worker, fabulous cook, talented knitter, formidable '25' card player, sharp wit, and the most loving wife, mom, nana, sister and friend. She will be missed. A donation may be made in her honor to the Co. Leitrim Society of New York Scholarship Fund. Reposing at Clair S. Bartholomew & Son, Bellmore, NY Tuesday, April 23rd from 2-4 pm & 7-9:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, April 24th at 10:45 am at St. Barnabas R.C. Church, Bell-more. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery. www.csbartholomewandson.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary