HELBLING - Rivia (nee Kofkin), 89 years old, passed Jan 31, 2020. Born June 14, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, alumna of Brooklyn College. Wife of the late Philip Helbling, sister of Stanley and Murray, mother of Andrew and Marcia, grandmother of Dana Rae, Emily, and Sam. A teacher for 50+ years, lifelong learner, and champion of women. Devoted to her family and friends. Funeral on Monday, Feb 3 at 11 AM, at North Shore Jewish Center, 385 Old Town Rd, Port Jefferson Station, NY. Interment to follow at New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Ave, West Babylon, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020