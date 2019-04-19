|
|
HENDRIKS-Robert A. Sergeant, USMC died in the line of duty April 8, 2019. Beloved son of Felicia Biondo and Erik Hendriks, Jr. Loving brother of Cpl. Joseph T. Hendriks. Dear grandson of Joseph and the late Rose Biondo and Erik and Mary Hendriks. Dear nephew of SFC Michael Hendriks, Joseph Hendriks, Dorothy Biondo and Lorraine Caliendo. Memorial Visiting Tuesday, April 23; 1-3 & 6-9 pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Graveside service 11:15 am Wednesday at Cal-verton National Cemetery, Cal-verton, NY. Contributions may be made to the https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2019