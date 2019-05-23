MARANI - Robert A., 96, passed away at his home in Naples, FL, on May 5, 2019. Jeanne, his beloved wife of 68 years, was at his side. Born in Astoria (Long Island City), NY, to Italian immigrants, Bob entered the Army during World War II, serving overseas in the 112th Airborne and in the signal corps. He attended the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and Cornell University, graduating from New York University. He joined a small real estate office in Queens, NY, which he and the late Theodore Ain, his business partner of more than 50 years, grew into a thriving commercial real estate business, Flushing Kent Realty Corp., developing properties in New York and New Jersey. An enterprising and farsighted community leader, he was recognized for his many years of service as a Director of the Flushing Savings Bank and for giving generously of his time and talents to a variety of charitable and civic organizations. Bob takes with him the prayers, love, and admiration of his dearest Jeanne and of his children, Vicki and Mark; his daughter-in-law, Judy; his granddaughter, Kate; his sister, Ann Plescia, and their late sister, Jeanne Walker. He was, first and foremost, a devoted family man, a role that meant more to him than his many accomplishments. He will be remembered for his kindness, character, and inimitable sense of humor. A funeral Mass was conducted at St. William's R.C. Church, followed by interment at Palm Royale Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date at Moorings Park. The family asks that anyone who desires to make a memorial gift donate to Avow (Hospice) Foundation at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or www.avowcares.org/ Published in Newsday on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary