Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Nelson Notice
NELSON - Robert A. (Bob) Feb 12, 1921 - Jul 20, 2019 in Kennebunk Maine. WWII Navy veteran who participated in the Normandy invasion on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. A retired mathematics teacher and department head at Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt New York for 31 years. He graduated from New England College in 1950 as Valedictorian and earned a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Miami, Florida. He was a member of Spartan Masonic Lodge #953 F & AM. He is survived by his wife Muriel of 77 years, a daughter, Gail Livingstone, a son, Robert Jr., a brother William, grandson Michael Livingstone and two great granddaughters Olivia and Aleha. The funeral arrangements were by Bibber Memorial Chapels, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A memorial service will be conducted in the near future.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now