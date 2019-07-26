|
NELSON - Robert A. (Bob) Feb 12, 1921 - Jul 20, 2019 in Kennebunk Maine. WWII Navy veteran who participated in the Normandy invasion on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944. A retired mathematics teacher and department head at Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt New York for 31 years. He graduated from New England College in 1950 as Valedictorian and earned a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Miami, Florida. He was a member of Spartan Masonic Lodge #953 F & AM. He is survived by his wife Muriel of 77 years, a daughter, Gail Livingstone, a son, Robert Jr., a brother William, grandson Michael Livingstone and two great granddaughters Olivia and Aleha. The funeral arrangements were by Bibber Memorial Chapels, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. A memorial service will be conducted in the near future.
Published in Newsday on July 26, 2019