Robert A. Veiga
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VEIGA - Robert A., of West Islip, NY, on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen M. Dear father of Robert T. Veiga, Patricia Ann Wallace, Mary Ellen Gluchowski, and the late James Patrick Veiga. Cherished grandfather of Cate, Emma, Anne, Elizabeth, James, JP, and Maccoy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. A private interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery at a later date. Visiting Tuesday 4pm-7pm. chapeyfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved