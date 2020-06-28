VEIGA - Robert A., of West Islip, NY, on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen M. Dear father of Robert T. Veiga, Patricia Ann Wallace, Mary Ellen Gluchowski, and the late James Patrick Veiga. Cherished grandfather of Cate, Emma, Anne, Elizabeth, James, JP, and Maccoy. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 10am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI. A private interment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery at a later date. Visiting Tuesday 4pm-7pm. chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 28, 2020.