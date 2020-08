WUESTMAN - Robert A. (Big Bob) 90, passed away 8/11/2020 in North Carolina. He was a Lifetime member of Huntington Manor Fire Department. Was married to Madeline who passed in 1998. Daughter Annie passed 1981. He was survived by his 8 children. Bobby, Jeanne, Billy, Jackie, Alice, Margaret, Arthur, and Chrissy. His 2 sisters Anne (Dolly) Wuestman and Margaret (Maggie) Wuestman. Also left behind 17 grand-children and 19 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be determined at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store