Aiosa - Robert, age 87, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was born in New Hyde Park, NY. He served in the army for two years and afterwards became a master plumber and took over his father's plumbing and heating business in Centereach on Long Island, NY. He moved to Boca Raton in 1977 and worked for Motorola for 11 years. He loved the outdoors, especially boating and beach going with his family and was very active in the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his loving wife, Winifred, of 66 years, his 9 children, Debra, Robert, Edward, Thomas, Christine, Douglas, Christopher, Mark and Steven, his 15 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. His family and friends will gather in his memory for a special Mass celebration of life on Thursday, March 12 at 10am at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at stjude.org.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020