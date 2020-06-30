CAPIE - Robert Alfred, lifelong resident of Babylon, NY passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. Bob leaves behind his beloved wife Jeanne, devoted son Christopher and adoring family including siblings Susan (Ken Monda), Nancy (Greg Lia), James Capie III (Jessica) and Claudia Friszell as well as nieces & nephews Melissa Capie, Claudia Lewis, Julie Capie Ansanelli (Adam), Kaitlin Monda Peppard (Robert), James Capie IV, Jonah Friszell, James Friszell and Rachel Lia and great niece Kenley Monteforte and great nephews Jack Monteforte and Massimo Ansanelli. He was predeceased by his parents Dr. Robert M Capie and Alvera Legerlotz Capie, his brother Frank Capie and nephew Marc. Bob was a gifted master carpenter, entrepreneur, and long time Project Manager for Shulman Industries. He was a larger than life character who loved playing the guitar, tinkering with cars (especially his prized 1984 Scrambler) and the many boats he owned throughout his life. Bob and Jeanne purchased a beautiful piece of oceanfront property years ago in South Andros, Bahamas and together they designed and were building their dream retirement home. For the past few years, they enjoyed spending summers in Babylon and winters in Andros where they had many friends and were loved and respected by the island residents. Bob had an illustrious ability to entertain with both his story telling and his music, and was known for his wide network of friends, unending optimism, generosity. His was a Life Well-Lived and he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. Bob's wish was for no funeral service but wanted a party for family and friends. Plans to honor his wishes with a Celebration of Life will be forthcoming once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers donations in Bob's memory may be made to Baark: (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness: PO Box N-7044 Nassau, Bahamas Baarkbahamas.com
Published in Newsday from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.